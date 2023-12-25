How much does FuboTV cost monthly?

FuboTV Monthly Cost: Everything You Need to Know

Introduction

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service that has gained significant attention is FuboTV. But how much does FuboTV cost on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details and explore this popular streaming platform.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that offers access to a variety of channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. It allows users to watch their favorite shows, movies, and live events on multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Monthly Subscription Plans

FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to the diverse needs of its users. The base plan, known as “Fubo Standard,” costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, AMC, and HGTV. Additionally, it provides access to local channels, regional sports networks, and a cloud DVR feature.

For those seeking an enhanced viewing experience, FuboTV offers an upgraded plan called “Fubo Elite.” Priced at $79.99 per month, this plan includes all the channels from the Fubo Standard plan, along with additional premium networks like Showtime and NFL RedZone.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional costs apart from the monthly subscription?

A: While the monthly subscription covers most features, there are a few add-ons available at an extra cost. These include features like additional cloud DVR storage, premium channels, and the ability to stream on more than two devices simultaneously.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a flexible subscription model, allowing users to cancel their subscription at any time without any long-term commitment.

Q: Are there any free trial options available?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new users to explore the platform and its features before committing to a subscription.

Conclusion

FuboTV provides a comprehensive streaming experience with its wide range of channels and features. With monthly subscription plans starting at $64.99, users can enjoy their favorite shows, sports events, and movies without the need for a traditional cable TV subscription. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fan of popular TV shows, FuboTV offers a flexible and affordable option for all your streaming needs.