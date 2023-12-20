FuboTV Pricing: How Much Does FuboTV Cost?

Introduction

FuboTV has gained significant popularity as a streaming service, offering a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. However, many potential subscribers are curious about the cost of this service. In this article, we will delve into the pricing structure of FuboTV, providing you with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that allows users to access live TV channels and on-demand content through various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. It offers a diverse range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more.

How Much Does FuboTV Cost?

FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to the varying needs of its users. As of the time of writing, FuboTV offers three main plans:

1. Standard Plan: Priced at $64.99 per month, the Standard Plan provides access to over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, AMC, HGTV, and more. It also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on three screens simultaneously.

2. Family Plan: The Family Plan costs $69.99 per month and offers the same channel lineup as the Standard Plan. However, it allows for simultaneous streaming on up to four screens and provides 500 hours of cloud DVR storage.

3. Elite Plan: Priced at $79.99 per month, the Elite Plan includes all the channels available in the Family Plan, along with additional premium networks like Showtime and NFL RedZone. It also offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and allows for simultaneous streaming on up to five screens.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my FuboTV subscription at any time?

Yes, FuboTV offers a flexible subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the subscription cost?

While the subscription cost covers most of the features and channels, there may be additional fees for add-ons like premium networks or extra cloud DVR storage.

3. Can I try FuboTV before subscribing?

Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing you to explore the service and its features before committing to a subscription.

Conclusion

FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a news junkie, or a fan of entertainment, FuboTV provides a comprehensive streaming experience. By understanding the pricing structure and available plans, you can make an informed decision about whether FuboTV is the right streaming service for you.