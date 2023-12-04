How Much Does FUBO Cost?

Introduction

FUBO, the popular streaming service that offers live TV and on-demand content, has gained significant attention in recent years. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, many people are curious about the cost of subscribing to FUBO. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details of FUBO and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is FUBO?

FUBO is a streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR capabilities. It offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. FUBO can be accessed on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

How Much Does FUBO Cost?

FUBO offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The base plan, called FUBO Standard, costs $64.99 per month and includes over 100 channels. This plan also provides access to on-demand content and a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record their favorite shows and movies.

For those seeking additional channels and features, FUBO also offers two other plans. The FUBO Family plan costs $69.99 per month and includes all the channels from the FUBO Standard plan, along with additional family-oriented channels. The FUBO Elite plan, priced at $79.99 per month, offers an extensive channel lineup, including extra sports and entertainment channels.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my FUBO subscription at any time?

Yes, FUBO allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. You can easily manage your subscription settings through your account.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the subscription cost?

While the subscription cost covers most features, there may be additional fees for certain add-ons or premium channels. These fees are clearly outlined during the subscription process.

3. Can I try FUBO before subscribing?

Yes, FUBO offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the service and its features before committing to a subscription.

Conclusion

FUBO offers a range of subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, FUBO has become a popular choice for streaming live TV and on-demand content. By understanding the pricing details and exploring the available plans, you can make an informed decision about whether FUBO is the right streaming service for you.