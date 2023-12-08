How Much Does Fubo Cost After the Free Trial?

Introduction

Fubo TV has gained significant popularity as a streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports channels and other entertainment options. Many people are curious about the cost of Fubo TV after the free trial period ends. In this article, we will explore the pricing structure of Fubo TV and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing Structure

Fubo TV offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. After the free trial, users can choose between two main plans: Fubo Standard and Fubo Elite. The Fubo Standard plan costs $64.99 per month and provides access to over 100 channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. On the other hand, the Fubo Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and offers more than 150 channels, including additional sports and entertainment options.

FAQ

Q: Can I cancel my subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Fubo TV does not require any long-term commitments, allowing you to cancel whenever you wish.

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: While the subscription prices mentioned above cover the basic service, there may be additional fees for add-ons or premium channels. These extras can include features like additional cloud DVR storage or access to specific sports packages.

Q: Can I upgrade or downgrade my plan?

A: Yes, Fubo TV allows you to upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. If you find that you need more channels or features, you can easily switch to a higher-tier plan. Similarly, if you want to reduce your expenses or no longer require certain channels, you can downgrade to a lower-tier plan.

Q: Are there any discounts available?

A: Fubo TV occasionally offers promotional discounts or deals, especially for new subscribers. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any ongoing promotions that may help you save on your subscription.

Conclusion

After the free trial period, Fubo TV offers two main subscription plans: Fubo Standard and Fubo Elite. The Fubo Standard plan costs $64.99 per month, while the Fubo Elite plan costs $79.99 per month. However, it’s important to note that additional fees may apply for add-ons or premium channels. Fubo TV provides flexibility, allowing users to cancel, upgrade, or downgrade their plans as needed. Keep an eye out for any discounts or promotions that may be available to further enhance your streaming experience.