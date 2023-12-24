FOX Soccer Plus: How Much Does It Cost on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for sports enthusiasts who want to stream their favorite games and matches. With its wide range of channels, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive sports package that includes FOX Soccer Plus. But how much does FOX Soccer Plus cost on YouTube TV? Let’s dive into the details.

FOX Soccer Plus: A Premium Sports Channel

FOX Soccer Plus is a premium sports channel that focuses on broadcasting soccer matches from around the world. It offers coverage of various leagues, including the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, and more. With its extensive lineup of live games, analysis, and exclusive content, FOX Soccer Plus has become a go-to channel for soccer fans.

The Cost of FOX Soccer Plus on YouTube TV

To access FOX Soccer Plus on YouTube TV, you’ll need to subscribe to the Sports Plus add-on package. This add-on costs an additional $10.99 per month on top of the regular YouTube TV subscription fee. With the Sports Plus package, you not only get FOX Soccer Plus but also gain access to other premium sports channels like NFL RedZone, FOX College Sports, and more.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I subscribe to FOX Soccer Plus separately?

No, FOX Soccer Plus is only available as part of the Sports Plus add-on package on YouTube TV.

2. Is there a free trial for FOX Soccer Plus on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers a free trial for new subscribers, but the Sports Plus add-on package is not included in the trial. You will need to pay for the add-on to access FOX Soccer Plus.

3. Can I cancel the Sports Plus add-on at any time?

Yes, you can cancel the Sports Plus add-on at any time. However, keep in mind that the cancellation will take effect at the end of your billing cycle.

In conclusion, FOX Soccer Plus is a premium sports channel that can be accessed on YouTube TV through the Sports Plus add-on package. For an additional $10.99 per month, soccer enthusiasts can enjoy live matches, analysis, and exclusive content from various leagues around the world. So, if you’re a soccer fan looking for comprehensive coverage, YouTube TV with FOX Soccer Plus might be the perfect choice for you.