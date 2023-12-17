How much does FOX News app cost?

FOX News App: Pricing and Frequently Asked Questions

FOX News, one of the leading news networks in the United States, offers its viewers a convenient way to stay updated with the latest news through its mobile application. The FOX News app provides users with access to breaking news, live streaming, and exclusive content. If you’re considering downloading the app, you may be wondering about its cost and other related details. Here, we provide you with all the information you need.

How much does the FOX News app cost?

The FOX News app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. Users can download the app from their respective app stores without any charge. Once downloaded, users can access a wide range of news articles, videos, and live streams without any subscription fees.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What features does the FOX News app offer?

The FOX News app provides users with a variety of features, including:

Breaking news alerts

Live streaming of FOX News Channel

Access to exclusive content and interviews

Customizable news feed

Video clips and highlights

Ability to save articles for offline reading

2. Are there any in-app purchases?

No, the FOX News app does not require any in-app purchases to access its core features. All the features mentioned above are available for free.

3. Is a FOX News subscription required to use the app?

No, a FOX News subscription is not required to use the FOX News app. The app provides free access to a wide range of news content without any subscription fees.

4. Can I watch live TV through the FOX News app?

Yes, the FOX News app allows users to watch live streaming of the FOX News Channel. This feature provides real-time access to news broadcasts and analysis.

In conclusion, the FOX News app is a free and convenient way to stay informed about the latest news. With its range of features and access to live streaming, it offers users a comprehensive news experience without any additional cost.