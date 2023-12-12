How much does Etsy take from a $15 sale?

How Much Does Etsy Deduct from a $15 Sale?

Etsy, the popular online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods, has become a go-to platform for creative entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products. However, like any business, Etsy charges fees for its services. If you’re a seller on Etsy, you might be wondering how much the platform deducts from each sale you make. Let’s dive into the details.

The Basics: Etsy’s Fee Structure

Etsy operates on a fee-based system, which means sellers are required to pay certain fees for using the platform. The two primary fees that Etsy charges are the listing fee and the transaction fee.

The listing fee is a small amount that sellers pay to list an item on Etsy. Currently, it costs $0.20 to list an item for four months. This fee is non-refundable, regardless of whether the item sells or not.

The transaction fee, on the other hand, is a percentage of the total sale price, including shipping costs. As of 2021, Etsy charges a transaction fee of 5% on each sale.

Calculating Etsy’s Deduction from a $15 Sale

To determine how much Etsy will deduct from a $15 sale, we need to consider both the listing fee and the transaction fee.

For a $15 sale, the transaction fee would be 5% of $15, which amounts to $0.75. However, it’s important to note that the transaction fee is calculated on the total sale price, including shipping costs. So, if the buyer paid $3 for shipping, the transaction fee would be 5% of $18 ($15 + $3), which equals $0.90.

In addition to the transaction fee, if you listed the item for $0.20, this amount would also be deducted from your $15 sale.

Therefore, in this scenario, Etsy would deduct a total of $1.10 ($0.90 transaction fee + $0.20 listing fee) from your $15 sale.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are there any other fees I should be aware of?

A: Yes, Etsy also offers optional services such as promoted listings and Etsy Plus, which have additional costs.

Q: How and when do I pay Etsy fees?

A: Etsy deducts fees directly from your payment account, either monthly or at the time of sale, depending on your payment settings.

Q: Can I see a breakdown of my fees on Etsy?

A: Yes, Etsy provides a detailed breakdown of fees in your shop’s payment account.

In conclusion, when selling an item for $15 on Etsy, the platform deducts a total of $1.10 in fees. It’s essential for sellers to understand these fees to accurately calculate their profits and make informed business decisions.