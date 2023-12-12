How much does Etsy take from a $100 sale?

How Much Does Etsy Deduct from a $100 Sale?

Etsy, the popular online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods, has become a go-to platform for many creative entrepreneurs looking to sell their products. However, like any business, Etsy charges fees for its services. If you’re wondering how much Etsy takes from a $100 sale, we’ve got you covered.

Understanding Etsy’s Fees

Before diving into the specifics, let’s clarify some key terms. When you sell an item on Etsy, you’ll encounter two types of fees: listing fees and transaction fees.

Listing fees are charges for each item you list on the platform. These fees are currently set at $0.20 per item and last for four months or until the item sells, whichever comes first. If you choose to renew the listing after it expires, you’ll be charged another $0.20.

Transaction fees, on the other hand, are a percentage of the total sale price, including shipping costs. Currently, Etsy deducts 5% from the total amount of each sale, excluding any applicable taxes or discounts.

Calculating Etsy’s Deductions

Now, let’s crunch the numbers. If you sell an item for $100 on Etsy, the platform will deduct $0.20 as a listing fee. Additionally, the transaction fee will amount to $5 (5% of $100). Therefore, Etsy’s total deductions from a $100 sale would be $5.20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are there any other fees I should be aware of?

Yes, there may be additional fees for optional services such as promoted listings, Etsy Plus subscription, and payment processing fees. Make sure to review Etsy’s fee structure for a comprehensive understanding.

2. How and when does Etsy collect its fees?

Etsy automatically deducts its fees from your account balance. If your balance is insufficient, the fees will be charged to your payment method on file.

3. Can I see a breakdown of my fees on Etsy?

Yes, Etsy provides a detailed breakdown of fees in your shop’s payment account. You can access this information navigating to the “Finances” section of your shop dashboard.

In conclusion, when you make a $100 sale on Etsy, the platform will deduct $5.20 in fees. It’s important to consider these fees when pricing your items to ensure you’re accounting for all costs associated with selling on the platform.