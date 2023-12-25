How Much Does ESPN Cost Per Month?

ESPN, the world-renowned sports network, offers a wide range of sports programming, including live events, analysis, and original content. For sports enthusiasts, having access to ESPN’s extensive coverage is a must. However, many people wonder about the cost of subscribing to ESPN and what options are available. In this article, we will explore the different pricing options and answer some frequently asked questions about ESPN’s subscription plans.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

ESPN offers two primary subscription plans: ESPN+ and the ESPN bundle. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that provides access to exclusive sports content, including live events, documentaries, and original shows. The cost of ESPN+ is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

For those looking for a more comprehensive sports package, the ESPN bundle is an excellent option. This bundle includes ESPN+, Hulu (with ads), and Disney+ for a total cost of $13.99 per month. This package offers a significant discount compared to subscribing to each service individually.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a streaming service that provides subscribers with exclusive sports content, including live events, original shows, and documentaries. It is available as a standalone service or as part of the ESPN bundle.

2. Can I watch live sports on ESPN+?

Yes, ESPN+ offers live sports coverage, including select MLB, NHL, MLS, and UFC events, as well as college sports, tennis, and more. However, please note that some events may require an additional pay-per-view purchase.

3. Is ESPN+ available internationally?

Yes, ESPN+ is available in the United States and select international markets. However, the content library may vary depending on your location.

4. Can I cancel my ESPN+ subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your ESPN+ subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

In conclusion, ESPN offers two primary subscription plans: ESPN+ and the ESPN bundle. ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month, while the ESPN bundle, which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, costs $13.99 per month. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply enjoy occasional sports programming, ESPN provides flexible options to suit your needs.