How much does Disney Plus and Hulu cost together?

Disney Plus and Hulu: A Powerful Streaming Duo at an Affordable Price

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Two popular platforms, Disney Plus and Hulu, have joined forces to provide a comprehensive streaming experience. But how much does this dynamic duo cost when bundled together? Let’s dive into the details.

Disney Plus: Launched in November 2019, Disney Plus quickly gained popularity with its extensive library of beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. Priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, Disney Plus offers ad-free streaming, unlimited downloads, and the ability to stream on up to four devices simultaneously.

Hulu: Established in 2007, Hulu has become a go-to platform for a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. With plans starting at $5.99 per month (with ads) or $11.99 per month (ad-free), Hulu offers a diverse selection of programming from various networks and studios. Hulu also allows users to stream on two devices simultaneously and provides the option to download content for offline viewing.

The Bundle: Recognizing the value of combining their offerings, Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month. This bundle provides access to an extensive library of family-friendly content, live sports, and a wide range of TV shows and movies from different genres.

FAQ:

1. Can I upgrade to ad-free Hulu in the bundle?

No, the bundle only includes Hulu with ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can subscribe to ad-free Hulu separately for $11.99 per month.

2. Can I get the bundle if I already have Disney Plus or Hulu?

Yes, existing Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers can still take advantage of the bundle. Simply sign up for the bundle and your existing accounts will be credited accordingly.

3. Is the bundle available internationally?

Currently, the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle is only available to customers in the United States.

In conclusion, the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle offers an incredible value for streaming enthusiasts. For just $13.99 per month, subscribers gain access to a vast library of content from two of the most popular streaming platforms. Whether you’re a fan of Disney classics, binge-worthy TV shows, or live sports, this bundle has something for everyone. So why choose one when you can have the best of both worlds?