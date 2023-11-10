How much does Delta CEO make?

In the world of corporate leadership, executive compensation has always been a topic of interest and scrutiny. One such executive who often finds himself in the spotlight is the CEO of Delta Air Lines, one of the largest and most prominent airlines in the world. So, just how much does the CEO of Delta make? Let’s delve into the details.

As of the latest available data, Ed Bastian serves as the CEO of Delta Air Lines. Bastian has been with the company since 1998 and assumed the role of CEO in 2016. Under his leadership, Delta has experienced significant growth and success, making him one of the highest-paid CEOs in the airline industry.

According to the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bastian’s total compensation for the fiscal year 2020 amounted to a staggering $17.9 million. This figure includes a base salary, stock awards, and various other forms of compensation. It is important to note that executive compensation packages often consist of multiple components, which can vary from year to year based on performance and other factors.

FAQ:

Q: What is a CEO?

A: CEO stands for Chief Executive Officer. It is the highest-ranking executive in a company, responsible for making major corporate decisions, managing operations, and leading the organization.

Q: What is a proxy statement?

A: A proxy statement is a document filed with the SEC publicly traded companies to provide shareholders with information about matters to be voted on during annual meetings. It includes details about executive compensation, corporate governance, and other relevant information.

Q: How is executive compensation determined?

A: Executive compensation is determined various factors, including company performance, industry benchmarks, and the board of directors’ evaluation. It typically consists of a combination of base salary, bonuses, stock options, and other benefits.

In conclusion, the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, received a total compensation of $17.9 million in the fiscal year 2020. This substantial figure reflects his position as a top executive in the airline industry and highlights the complex nature of executive compensation packages. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, executive compensation will likely remain a topic of interest and discussion.