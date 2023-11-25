How much does DALL-E cost?

In the world of artificial intelligence, there is a constant quest to push the boundaries of what machines can do. One recent breakthrough in this field is DALL-E, a neural network developed OpenAI that can generate incredibly realistic images from textual descriptions. But with such advanced technology, one question that often arises is: how much does DALL-E cost?

DALL-E is not available for purchase as a standalone product. Instead, OpenAI offers access to the DALL-E API, which allows developers to integrate DALL-E’s capabilities into their own applications. The pricing for this API is based on usage, and OpenAI provides a detailed breakdown on their website.

The cost of using the DALL-E API consists of two components: a per-request cost and a compute cost. The per-request cost is a fixed fee that is charged for each API call made. The compute cost, on the other hand, is based on the amount of processing power required to generate the images. This cost is determined the number of tokens in the input and output, with additional charges for extra features like image generation and text prompts.

To give you an idea of the pricing, as of March 1st, 2023, the per-request cost is $0.60, and the compute cost is $0.0075 per token. OpenAI also offers a free tier that allows developers to experiment with the API at no cost, albeit with certain limitations.

FAQ:

Q: What is DALL-E?

A: DALL-E is a neural network developed OpenAI that can generate highly realistic images from textual descriptions.

Q: How much does DALL-E cost?

A: DALL-E is not available for direct purchase. Instead, OpenAI offers access to the DALL-E API, which has a pricing structure based on usage.

Q: What is the per-request cost?

A: The per-request cost is a fixed fee charged for each API call made using the DALL-E API.

Q: What is the compute cost?

A: The compute cost is based on the amount of processing power required to generate the images using the DALL-E API. It is determined the number of tokens in the input and output.

Q: Is there a free tier available?

A: Yes, OpenAI offers a free tier that allows developers to experiment with the DALL-E API at no cost, with certain limitations.

In conclusion, while DALL-E itself is not available for purchase, OpenAI provides access to its capabilities through the DALL-E API. The cost of using this API is based on usage, with a per-request cost and a compute cost. Developers interested in leveraging DALL-E’s image generation capabilities can explore the pricing details on OpenAI’s website to determine the cost that best suits their needs.