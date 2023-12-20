How much does Colin Jost get paid?

Colin Jost’s Salary Revealed: How Much Does the SNL Star Earn?

New York, NY – Colin Jost, the beloved comedian and writer known for his work on Saturday Night Live (SNL), has long been a household name in the entertainment industry. With his quick wit and sharp humor, Jost has captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. As fans continue to marvel at his comedic genius, many are left wondering just how much the SNL star earns.

What is Colin Jost’s salary?

According to reliable sources close to the matter, Colin Jost currently earns a staggering $25,000 per episode of Saturday Night Live. This impressive figure places him among the highest-paid cast members in the show’s history. With SNL typically airing around 21 episodes per season, Jost’s annual salary from the show alone amounts to a remarkable $525,000.

How does Colin Jost’s salary compare to other SNL cast members?

Jost’s salary is undoubtedly impressive, but it is worth noting that it falls slightly below that of some of his fellow cast members. For instance, his co-anchor on SNL’s “Weekend Update,” Michael Che, reportedly earns a higher salary of $30,000 per episode. However, it is important to remember that salary negotiations in the entertainment industry can vary greatly based on factors such as experience, popularity, and contract terms.

What other sources of income does Colin Jost have?

While SNL remains Jost’s primary source of income, he has also ventured into other lucrative endeavors. The comedian has written and published a memoir, “A Very Punchable Face,” which has garnered significant attention and sales. Additionally, Jost has made appearances on various talk shows and has performed stand-up comedy, further contributing to his overall earnings.

In conclusion, Colin Jost’s salary is undoubtedly impressive, with his work on SNL alone earning him a substantial income. However, it is important to recognize that his success is a result of his undeniable talent and hard work. As Jost continues to entertain audiences with his comedic prowess, fans can only anticipate even greater achievements and financial rewards in the future.

