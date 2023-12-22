How Much Does CNN Cost on Roku? A Guide to CNN’s Pricing on the Roku Platform

As one of the most popular news networks in the world, CNN provides viewers with up-to-date news coverage, insightful analysis, and engaging documentaries. With the rise of streaming platforms, CNN has made its content accessible to a wider audience, including Roku users. If you’re considering adding CNN to your Roku channel lineup, you may be wondering about the cost. In this article, we will explore the pricing options for accessing CNN on Roku.

How to Access CNN on Roku

To watch CNN on Roku, you will need to download and install the CNNgo app from the Roku Channel Store. Once installed, you can launch the app and start enjoying CNN’s live broadcasts, on-demand content, and exclusive features.

CNN’s Pricing Options on Roku

CNN offers two main pricing options for Roku users:

Free with Cable Subscription: If you already have a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes CNN, you can log in to the CNNgo app on Roku using your cable provider credentials and access CNN’s content at no additional cost. CNNgo Standalone Subscription: If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can subscribe to CNNgo directly through Roku. The standalone subscription costs $5.99 per month and provides you with unlimited access to CNN’s live streams and on-demand content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch CNN live on Roku without a cable subscription?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to CNNgo directly through Roku for $5.99 per month to access CNN’s live streams and on-demand content.

Q: Are there any additional fees or hidden costs?

A: No, the pricing options mentioned above cover the cost of accessing CNN on Roku. However, keep in mind that your internet service provider may charge for data usage.

Q: Can I access CNN’s international channels on Roku?

A: Currently, CNN’s international channels are not available on Roku. The CNNgo app on Roku primarily offers content from CNN’s U.S. network.

By understanding the pricing options for accessing CNN on Roku, you can make an informed decision about adding this popular news network to your streaming lineup. Whether you choose to utilize your cable subscription or opt for the standalone subscription, CNN on Roku ensures you stay informed and connected to the world around you.