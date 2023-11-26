How much does ChatGPT Plus cost?

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence research laboratory, has recently introduced a subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus for its popular language model. This new offering aims to provide enhanced features and benefits to users who require more extensive access to the AI-powered chatbot. But how much does ChatGPT Plus actually cost?

Starting from February 1st, 2023, ChatGPT Plus is available for a monthly subscription fee of $20. This subscription covers a range of advantages that make the ChatGPT experience even more valuable. Subscribers can enjoy general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

The introduction of ChatGPT Plus comes as a response to the feedback received during the research preview phase, where users expressed their desire for a subscription plan that offers additional benefits. OpenAI aims to use the revenue generated from ChatGPT Plus to support the availability of free access to as many users as possible, ensuring that the benefits of AI technology are widely accessible.

FAQ:

1. What are the benefits of ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus offers general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

2. How much does ChatGPT Plus cost?

ChatGPT Plus is available for a monthly subscription fee of $20.

3. Can I still access ChatGPT for free?

Yes, OpenAI remains committed to providing free access to ChatGPT. The introduction of ChatGPT Plus helps support the availability of free access to as many users as possible.

4. When did ChatGPT Plus become available?

ChatGPT Plus became available for subscription starting from February 1st, 2023.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription plan offers users an enhanced experience with added benefits and faster response times. By providing this subscription option, OpenAI aims to strike a balance between meeting the needs of its users and ensuring the continued availability of free access to ChatGPT for as many individuals as possible.