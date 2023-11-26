How much does ChatGPT cost per 1,000 tokens?

In the world of artificial intelligence, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has emerged as a powerful tool for generating human-like text. Whether it’s for drafting emails, writing code, or even playing text-based games, ChatGPT has proven to be a versatile language model. However, as with any service, it’s important to understand the cost associated with using it.

Understanding tokens and pricing

Tokens are the basic units of text that ChatGPT processes. A token can be as short as one character or as long as one word. For example, the sentence “How are you?” consists of five tokens: [“How”, “are”, “you”, “?”]. It’s worth noting that tokens are not the same as words, as some words can be split into multiple tokens.

OpenAI charges for the usage of ChatGPT based on the number of tokens processed. As of March 1st, 2023, the pricing for ChatGPT is $0.10 per 1,000 tokens. This means that if you generate 10,000 tokens, it would cost you $1.00.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I check the number of tokens in my text?

A: OpenAI provides a Python library called “tiktoken” that allows you to count tokens in a text string without making an API call. You can find example code and more information in the OpenAI Cookbook’s guide on GitHub.

Q: Are there any free tokens available?

A: OpenAI offers a free tier that provides users with a certain number of tokens at no cost. However, beyond the free tier, additional tokens are billed according to the pricing mentioned above.

Q: Can I control the number of tokens generated?

A: Yes, you can set the “max tokens” parameter to limit the response length. By adjusting this parameter, you can manage the number of tokens generated and control your costs accordingly.

Q: Are there any other costs associated with ChatGPT?

A: Apart from the token-based pricing, OpenAI also offers a subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month. Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus receive benefits such as general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

In conclusion, the cost of using ChatGPT is based on the number of tokens processed. OpenAI charges $0.10 per 1,000 tokens, and users have the flexibility to control the number of tokens generated. With the availability of a free tier and the option to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI aims to provide a range of options to suit different user needs and budgets.