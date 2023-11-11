How much does Carrie Underwood make for NFL song?

Carrie Underwood, the renowned country music superstar, has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics for years. However, her talents extend beyond the realm of music, as she has also become synonymous with the National Football League (NFL) through her iconic performance of the Sunday Night Football theme song. Fans often wonder how much Underwood earns for her contribution to this beloved sporting event. Let’s delve into the details.

Underwood’s partnership with the NFL began in 2013 when she took over the reins from Faith Hill as the performer of the Sunday Night Football theme song. The song, titled “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” is a reworked version of Joan Jett’s classic hit, “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Underwood’s rendition has become a staple of NFL broadcasts, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Sunday night matchups.

While the exact figure of Underwood’s earnings for the NFL song remains undisclosed, it is estimated that she receives a substantial paycheck for her involvement. As one of the most successful artists in the music industry, Underwood’s contributions to the NFL undoubtedly come at a premium.

FAQ:

Q: How long has Carrie Underwood been performing the Sunday Night Football theme song?

A: Carrie Underwood has been the performer of the Sunday Night Football theme song since 2013.

Q: What is the title of the Sunday Night Football theme song?

A: The Sunday Night Football theme song is titled “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

Q: Whose song did Carrie Underwood’s rendition of the Sunday Night Football theme song replace?

A: Carrie Underwood took over from Faith Hill as the performer of the Sunday Night Football theme song.

In conclusion, while the exact amount Carrie Underwood earns for her NFL song remains undisclosed, it is safe to assume that her contribution to this iconic sporting event comes with a significant financial reward. As fans eagerly await each Sunday night matchup, Underwood’s powerful vocals continue to set the stage for an unforgettable NFL experience.