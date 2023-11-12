How much does Carrie Underwood get paid to sing for the NFL?

In the world of sports, the National Football League (NFL) is renowned for its extravagant halftime shows during the Super Bowl. These performances often feature some of the biggest names in the music industry, captivating millions of viewers around the globe. One such artist who has become synonymous with the NFL is the talented country singer, Carrie Underwood. Known for her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, Underwood has been the face of the NFL’s Sunday Night Football theme song since 2013. But just how much does she get paid for this prestigious gig?

According to various reports, Carrie Underwood’s annual salary for singing the Sunday Night Football theme song is a staggering $2 million. This impressive figure not only reflects her immense popularity but also highlights the significance of her role in promoting the NFL brand. Underwood’s rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” has become an iconic anthem for football fans across the nation, making her an integral part of the NFL’s marketing strategy.

FAQ:

Q: How long has Carrie Underwood been singing for the NFL?

A: Carrie Underwood has been the face of the NFL’s Sunday Night Football theme song since 2013.

Q: What is the name of the Sunday Night Football theme song?

A: The Sunday Night Football theme song is called “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

Q: How much does Carrie Underwood get paid annually for singing the theme song?

A: Carrie Underwood receives a salary of $2 million per year for singing the Sunday Night Football theme song.

Q: Why is Carrie Underwood’s role significant for the NFL?

A: Carrie Underwood’s role as the face of the NFL’s Sunday Night Football theme song helps promote the league’s brand and has become an iconic anthem for football fans.

Carrie Underwood’s partnership with the NFL has undoubtedly been a mutually beneficial one. While she receives a substantial paycheck for her performances, the NFL gains a talented and recognizable artist who helps create an electrifying atmosphere for fans tuning in to Sunday Night Football. As the years go, it will be interesting to see if Underwood’s association with the NFL continues to flourish and if her salary will continue to rise, reflecting her ongoing success and impact on the league’s image.

In conclusion, Carrie Underwood’s annual salary for singing the Sunday Night Football theme song is an impressive $2 million. Her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence have made her an integral part of the NFL’s marketing strategy, solidifying her role as one of the most recognizable faces associated with the league.