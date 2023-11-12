How much does Carrie Underwood get paid for waiting all day for Sunday night?

In the world of sports, there are few things as iconic as the opening theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. For over a decade, country music superstar Carrie Underwood has been the face and voice behind this electrifying anthem. But have you ever wondered how much she gets paid for waiting all day for Sunday night? Let’s dive into the details.

The Paycheck:

According to various reports, Carrie Underwood receives a hefty paycheck of around $500,000 for each season of Sunday Night Football. This impressive sum is not only for her performance in the opening theme song but also includes promotional appearances and other related activities. It’s safe to say that waiting all day for Sunday night pays off quite handsomely for Underwood.

FAQ:

Q: How long has Carrie Underwood been associated with Sunday Night Football?

A: Carrie Underwood took over the reins from Faith Hill in 2013 and has been the face of Sunday Night Football ever since.

Q: Is Carrie Underwood the only artist to perform the Sunday Night Football theme song?

A: No, prior to Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Pink also had the honor of performing the iconic theme song.

Q: Does Carrie Underwood write the Sunday Night Football theme song?

A: No, the theme song is typically a reworked version of a popular Carrie Underwood song, with modified lyrics to fit the football theme.

Q: How long does it take to film the Sunday Night Football opening sequence?

A: The filming process for the opening sequence can take several hours, as it involves multiple takes and intricate choreography.

Q: Does Carrie Underwood perform live during the Sunday Night Football broadcast?

A: No, the opening theme song is pre-recorded, but Carrie Underwood occasionally performs live during special events or halftime shows.

Carrie Underwood’s association with Sunday Night Football has undoubtedly become a beloved tradition for football fans across the nation. Her powerful vocals and captivating performances have set the tone for countless Sunday night showdowns. While waiting all day for Sunday night may be a challenge for some, it’s certainly a lucrative endeavor for Carrie Underwood.