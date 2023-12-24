How much does BritBox cost a year?

BritBox: A Cost-Effective Streaming Service for British TV Lovers

Are you a fan of British television shows and movies? If so, you may have heard of BritBox, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of British content. But how much does BritBox cost per year? Let’s dive into the details.

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that specializes in British television shows and movies. It was launched in 2017 as a joint venture between the BBC and ITV, two of the UK’s largest broadcasters. The platform offers a vast library of classic and contemporary British content, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, and more.

How much does BritBox cost?

BritBox offers two subscription plans: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan costs $6.99 per month, while the annual plan is priced at $69.99 per year. By opting for the annual plan, subscribers can save over 15% compared to the monthly plan.

Is BritBox worth the cost?

Whether BritBox is worth the cost depends on your love for British TV shows and movies. If you are a dedicated fan of British content, the extensive library offered BritBox makes it a worthwhile investment. With access to popular shows like “Doctor Who,” “Downton Abbey,” and “Sherlock,” as well as exclusive BritBox originals, the service provides hours of entertainment for enthusiasts.

FAQ

Can I cancel my BritBox subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your BritBox subscription at any time. If you choose to cancel, your subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing period.

Can I watch BritBox on multiple devices?

Yes, you can stream BritBox on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers. The service allows simultaneous streaming on up to five devices.

Are there any ads on BritBox?

No, BritBox is an ad-free streaming service. Once you subscribe, you can enjoy uninterrupted viewing without any commercial interruptions.

In conclusion, BritBox offers a cost-effective solution for British TV lovers, providing a vast collection of British content at an affordable price. With its competitive pricing, flexibility, and ad-free experience, BritBox is a must-have for fans of British television and movies.