Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of BET Streaming

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a convenient way to access a wide range of content from the comfort of your own home. BET, the Black Entertainment Television network, has also joined the streaming revolution, allowing viewers to enjoy their favorite shows and movies on-demand. If you’re considering subscribing to BET streaming, you may be wondering how much it will cost you. Let’s dive into the details.

How much does BET streaming cost?

BET offers two different subscription options for its streaming service: BET+ and BET NOW. BET+ is a standalone streaming service that provides access to a vast library of exclusive content, including original series, movies, and specials. The cost of a BET+ subscription is $9.99 per month. On the other hand, BET NOW is a free streaming service that allows you to watch a selection of BET shows with limited commercials.

FAQ

1. What is BET+?

BET+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of exclusive content from the BET network. It provides access to a diverse collection of shows, movies, and specials.

2. What is BET NOW?

BET NOW is a free streaming service that allows viewers to watch a selection of BET shows with limited commercials. It offers a more limited content library compared to BET+.

3. Can I access BET streaming on multiple devices?

Yes, both BET+ and BET NOW can be accessed on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

4. Are there any discounts available for BET streaming?

Currently, BET does not offer any discounts for its streaming services. However, they occasionally run promotional offers, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for any special deals.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of BET’s content and want access to a wide range of exclusive shows and movies, BET+ is a great option for you. With a monthly subscription cost of $9.99, you can enjoy unlimited streaming of BET’s premium content. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, BET NOW provides free access to a selection of shows with limited commercials. Whichever option you choose, BET streaming offers a convenient way to enjoy the best of Black entertainment.