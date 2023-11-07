How much does basic DISH TV cost per month?

If you’re considering subscribing to DISH TV, one of the first questions that may come to mind is how much it will cost you each month. DISH TV offers a variety of packages to suit different needs and budgets, but let’s take a closer look at the cost of their basic package.

The basic DISH TV package is called “America’s Top 120,” and it offers a wide range of popular channels at an affordable price. As of the time of writing, the monthly cost for this package is $64.99. This price includes the cost of the package itself as well as any applicable taxes and fees.

FAQ:

1. What channels are included in the basic DISH TV package?

America’s Top 120 package includes over 190 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and AMC. It offers a diverse selection of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle channels to cater to different interests.

2. Are there any additional costs?

While the monthly cost of the basic package is $64.99, it’s important to note that there may be additional costs depending on your specific requirements. For example, if you choose to add premium channels like HBO or Showtime, there will be an extra charge. Additionally, if you opt for additional features such as DVR service or HD programming, there may be additional fees associated with those as well.

3. Are there any contract obligations?

DISH TV offers both contract and no-contract options. If you choose a contract plan, you may be eligible for certain promotions and discounts. However, it’s important to carefully review the terms and conditions before committing to a contract.

4. Can I customize my package?

Yes, DISH TV allows you to customize your package adding extra channels or features. They offer a variety of add-on packages and premium channels that you can choose from to enhance your viewing experience.

In conclusion, the basic DISH TV package, America’s Top 120, costs $64.99 per month and includes over 190 channels. Additional costs may apply for premium channels and extra features. DISH TV provides flexibility in terms of contract options and allows customization to meet individual preferences.