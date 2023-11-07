How much does basic DISH cost per month?

If you’re considering subscribing to DISH Network, one of the leading satellite television providers in the United States, you may be wondering about the cost of their basic package. DISH offers a variety of packages to suit different needs and budgets, but let’s take a closer look at their basic offering and what you can expect to pay each month.

What is DISH’s basic package?

DISH’s basic package is called “America’s Top 120,” which provides access to over 190 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. This package offers a diverse range of programming, including news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle channels, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the family.

How much does it cost?

As of the time of writing, DISH’s basic package, America’s Top 120, is priced at $64.99 per month. This price is subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check with DISH directly for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Are there any additional fees?

In addition to the monthly package cost, there may be some additional fees associated with your DISH subscription. These can include equipment fees, installation fees, and taxes. It’s important to review the terms and conditions of your subscription to understand any potential additional costs.

Can I customize my package?

Yes, DISH offers various add-ons and upgrades that allow you to customize your package to better suit your preferences. You can choose from additional channel packs, premium movie channels, sports packages, and more. These add-ons may come at an extra cost, so it’s worth considering your viewing habits and budget before making any changes.

In conclusion, DISH’s basic package, America’s Top 120, offers a wide range of channels for $64.99 per month. While there may be additional fees, the ability to customize your package allows you to tailor your subscription to your specific needs. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a movie buff, or simply looking for a variety of entertainment options, DISH has options to suit your preferences.