How Much Does Audible Cost Per Month? Exploring the Pricing Plans and FAQs

Are you an avid reader who is always on the go? If so, you may have heard of Audible, the popular audiobook platform owned Amazon. With a vast library of audiobooks and exclusive content, Audible offers a convenient way to enjoy books while multitasking. However, you may be wondering about the cost of this service. Let’s dive into the pricing plans and answer some frequently asked questions about Audible.

Pricing Plans

Audible offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The two main plans are Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus.

Audible Plus

Audible Plus costs $7.95 per month and provides unlimited access to a wide selection of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. This plan is perfect for those who want to explore a diverse range of content without breaking the bank.

Audible Premium Plus

Audible Premium Plus costs $14.95 per month and includes all the benefits of Audible Plus. Additionally, it offers one credit per month, which can be used to purchase any audiobook from the entire Audible library, regardless of its price. This plan is ideal for avid listeners who want to own and keep their favorite audiobooks.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I cancel my Audible subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Audible subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that any unused credits will be lost upon cancellation.

2. What happens if I don’t use my monthly credit?

If you don’t use your monthly credit, it will roll over to the next month. You can accumulate up to six credits before they start expiring.

3. Can I share my Audible subscription with others?

Audible allows you to share your audiobooks with one other person through its Family Library feature. This feature is available for both Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus subscribers.

4. Is there a free trial available?

Audible offers a 30-day free trial for new members. During this trial period, you can explore the platform and enjoy one credit per month.

In conclusion, Audible offers two main subscription plans: Audible Plus for $7.95 per month and Audible Premium Plus for $14.95 per month. Both plans provide access to a vast library of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Whether you’re a casual listener or a dedicated bookworm, Audible has a plan to suit your needs.