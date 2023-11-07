How much does Apple TV cost per month?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a seamless streaming experience. But how much does it cost to enjoy this service on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans:

Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels. Apple TV+ is the company’s own streaming service, while Apple TV Channels allows users to access additional content from various third-party providers.

Apple TV+:

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. This subscription plan grants users access to a wide range of exclusive Apple Originals, including critically acclaimed shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind.” With a single subscription, up to six family members can enjoy Apple TV+ simultaneously.

Apple TV Channels:

Apple TV Channels provides access to additional content from popular streaming services such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The cost of Apple TV Channels varies depending on the channels you choose to subscribe to. Prices typically range from $4.99 to $14.99 per month for each channel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Can I access Apple TV without a subscription?

Yes, Apple TV also offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content. However, to enjoy the full range of features and exclusive content, a subscription is required.

2. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with others?

Yes, with an Apple TV+ subscription, you can share your account with up to six family members. Each member can enjoy the service simultaneously on their own devices.

3. Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription at any time?

Absolutely! Apple TV subscriptions can be canceled at any time, and you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your billing cycle.

In conclusion, Apple TV offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you opt for Apple TV+ or Apple TV Channels, you can enjoy a vast selection of content at an affordable monthly cost. So, sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with Apple TV.