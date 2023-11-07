How much does Apple Family Sharing cost?

Apple Family Sharing is a convenient feature that allows up to six family members to share purchases, subscriptions, and even storage plans. It’s a great way to keep everyone connected and organized, but how much does it actually cost? Let’s take a closer look at the pricing details of Apple Family Sharing.

Pricing:

Apple Family Sharing itself is absolutely free. There are no additional charges for setting up and using this feature. However, keep in mind that certain services and subscriptions may have their own costs. For example, if one family member purchases a subscription to Apple Music or Apple Arcade, the cost of that subscription will still apply to the individual account.

FAQ:

1. Can I add more than six family members to Apple Family Sharing?

No, Apple Family Sharing allows a maximum of six family members to be part of the group. If you want to add more people, you will need to remove someone from the existing group.

2. Can I share my iCloud storage plan with my family?

Yes, Apple Family Sharing allows you to share your iCloud storage plan with your family members. This can be a great way to save money pooling your storage needs together.

3. Can I control what my family members purchase?

Yes, as the organizer of the family group, you have the ability to approve or decline purchases made your family members. This can be particularly useful if you have younger children and want to monitor their spending.

4. Can I use Apple Family Sharing with non-Apple devices?

While Apple Family Sharing is primarily designed for Apple devices, certain features like shared calendars and shared photos can be accessed non-Apple users through web browsers.

In conclusion, Apple Family Sharing itself is free of charge, allowing up to six family members to share purchases, subscriptions, and storage plans. However, it’s important to note that individual subscriptions and services may still have their own costs. With its numerous benefits and the ability to control and share various aspects of digital life, Apple Family Sharing is a valuable feature for families looking to stay connected and organized.