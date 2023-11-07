How much does Amazon TV cost?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Amazon TV has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of entertainment options. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people are curious about the cost of this service. So, how much does Amazon TV actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans:

Amazon TV offers two main subscription plans: Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime is a comprehensive membership that includes various benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Alongside these perks, it also includes access to Amazon Prime Video, making it a great option for those who want a complete package of services. The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

If you’re solely interested in Amazon Prime Video and don’t require the additional benefits of Amazon Prime, you can opt for a standalone subscription. The cost of Amazon Prime Video is $8.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I try Amazon TV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for both Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video. This allows you to explore the services and decide if they meet your needs before making a financial commitment.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

While the subscription fee covers access to the content library, some movies and TV shows may require an additional rental or purchase fee. However, the majority of the content available through Amazon Prime Video is included in the subscription.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video subscription at any time. If you cancel during the free trial period, you won’t be charged.

In conclusion, the cost of Amazon TV depends on the subscription plan you choose. With options like Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video, you can tailor your subscription to your specific needs and budget. Whether you’re a fan of binge-watching TV shows or enjoy the convenience of free shipping, Amazon TV offers a variety of services at competitive prices.