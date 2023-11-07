How much does Amazon TV cost per month?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Amazon TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a wide range of options for viewers. But how much does Amazon TV cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Options:

Amazon TV offers two main subscription options: Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Channels.

Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon Prime Video is a standalone streaming service that provides access to a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. It is available for a monthly subscription fee of $8.99 in the United States. However, users can also opt for an annual subscription at $119, which includes additional benefits like free two-day shipping on eligible Amazon products, access to Prime Music, and more.

Amazon Channels:

Amazon Channels is an add-on service that allows users to subscribe to various premium channels, such as HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more, directly through their Amazon account. The cost of Amazon Channels varies depending on the channels you choose to subscribe to. Prices typically range from $3.99 to $14.99 per month for each channel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I access Amazon TV without a subscription?

While some content on Amazon TV is available for free, a subscription is required to access the majority of its offerings. However, Amazon Prime Video occasionally offers free trials, allowing users to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

2. Are there any additional costs apart from the subscription fees?

Apart from the subscription fees, users may incur additional costs if they choose to rent or purchase movies or TV shows that are not included in their subscription. These costs vary depending on the content.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, both Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Channels allow users to cancel their subscriptions at any time. However, it’s important to note that cancellation policies may vary, so it’s advisable to review the terms and conditions before subscribing.

In conclusion, the cost of Amazon TV per month depends on the subscription option you choose. Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 per month, while Amazon Channels offers a range of premium channels with prices varying from $3.99 to $14.99 per month. With its diverse content library and flexible subscription options, Amazon TV provides a compelling streaming experience for viewers worldwide.