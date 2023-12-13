Amazon Prime Membership Cost with AARP: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals. For those who are members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), there is an additional perk – a discounted Amazon Prime membership. In this article, we will explore how much Amazon Prime costs with AARP and answer some frequently asked questions.

How much does Amazon Prime cost with AARP?

As of September 2021, the cost of an Amazon Prime membership with AARP is $119 per year. This is a $40 discount from the regular annual membership fee of $159. To take advantage of this offer, you must be an AARP member and sign up for Amazon Prime through the AARP website.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is AARP?

AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people aged 50 and older to live fulfilling lives. It offers various benefits, discounts, and resources to its members.

2. What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including:

Free two-day shipping on eligible items

Access to Prime Video, a streaming service with a vast library of movies and TV shows

Prime Music, which provides ad-free streaming of millions of songs

Prime Reading, offering a selection of books, magazines, and comics

Exclusive deals and discounts on various products

3. How can I sign up for Amazon Prime with AARP?

To sign up for Amazon Prime with AARP, you need to be an AARP member. Visit the AARP website and follow the instructions to join or renew your membership. Once you are an AARP member, you can access the discounted Amazon Prime membership through the AARP website.

4. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Reading, and more. However, sharing is limited to one other adult and does not extend to extended family members or friends.

In conclusion, if you are an AARP member, you can enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime at a discounted price of $119 per year. With the convenience of fast shipping, access to a vast library of entertainment, and exclusive deals, Amazon Prime with AARP is a great option for those looking to make the most of their membership.