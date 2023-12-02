How much does Adobe Capture cost?

Adobe Capture: Pricing and Features

Adobe Capture is a powerful mobile app that allows users to transform images and real-world objects into digital assets. Whether you want to create custom brushes, color themes, vector graphics, or patterns, Adobe Capture provides a seamless experience for capturing inspiration on the go. But how much does this innovative tool cost? Let’s dive into the pricing details and explore the features it offers.

Pricing

Adobe Capture is available as a free download on both iOS and Android devices. This means you can start using the app without spending a dime. However, it’s important to note that while the app itself is free, some features and functionality may require a subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

If you already have a Creative Cloud subscription, you can access all the features of Adobe Capture without any additional cost. For those who don’t have a subscription, Adobe offers various pricing plans starting at $9.99 per month for individuals. These plans provide access to a range of Adobe apps, including Capture, Photoshop, Illustrator, and more.

Features

Adobe Capture offers a plethora of features that empower users to unleash their creativity. Here are some key features of the app:

Custom Brushes: Transform any image into a unique brush that can be used in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or Fresco.

Color Themes: Extract color palettes from photos or real-world objects and save them for use in other Adobe apps.

Vector Graphics: Turn sketches or shapes into scalable vector graphics that can be edited in Adobe Illustrator.

Patterns: Generate seamless patterns from any image or design and use them in various creative projects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I use Adobe Capture without a Creative Cloud subscription?

A: Yes, Adobe Capture can be downloaded and used for free. However, some features may require a Creative Cloud subscription.

Q: Are there any limitations in the free version of Adobe Capture?

A: The free version of Adobe Capture provides access to all the core features. However, certain advanced features may be restricted to Creative Cloud subscribers.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Creative Cloud subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that you will lose access to all the Adobe apps included in your subscription.

Q: Is Adobe Capture available on both iOS and Android?

A: Yes, Adobe Capture can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices and from the Google Play Store for Android devices.

With its intuitive interface and a wide range of features, Adobe Capture is a valuable tool for designers, artists, and creative professionals. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, this app offers endless possibilities for capturing and transforming your ideas into stunning digital assets.