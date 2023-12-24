How much does Acorn TV cost per month?

Acorn TV: Your Guide to Pricing and Subscription Plans

If you’re a fan of British and international television shows, then Acorn TV is the streaming service for you. With its extensive library of captivating dramas, mysteries, comedies, and documentaries, Acorn TV offers a wide range of content to satisfy your entertainment cravings. But how much does this popular streaming platform cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

Acorn TV provides two subscription options: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan costs $5.99 per month, while the annual plan is priced at $59.99 per year. By opting for the annual plan, you can save nearly 17% compared to the monthly subscription. Both plans grant you unlimited access to Acorn TV’s vast collection of shows and movies, allowing you to binge-watch to your heart’s content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I try Acorn TV for free?

A: Yes, Acorn TV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the platform and decide if it meets your viewing preferences before committing to a paid subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my Acorn TV subscription at any time?

A: Absolutely! Acorn TV understands that circumstances may change, so you have the freedom to cancel your subscription whenever you wish. Whether you choose to cancel during the free trial or after months of enjoying the service, you can easily manage your subscription settings through your account.

Q: Can I watch Acorn TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can! Acorn TV supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can enjoy your favorite shows at home or on the go, as long as you have an internet connection.

Q: Are there any ads on Acorn TV?

A: No, Acorn TV is an ad-free streaming service. Once you subscribe, you can immerse yourself in uninterrupted viewing pleasure without any pesky commercials.

In conclusion, Acorn TV offers affordable subscription plans, allowing you to access a vast library of captivating British and international television shows. With its user-friendly interface and commitment to providing ad-free entertainment, Acorn TV is a must-have for any TV enthusiast. So why wait? Subscribe today and embark on a thrilling journey through the world of Acorn TV.