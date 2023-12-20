How much does a second Xfinity box cost?

How Much Does an Additional Xfinity Box Cost?

Introduction

In today’s digital age, having multiple televisions in a household is quite common. With the rise of streaming services and cable TV, it’s no wonder that many people are looking to add extra cable boxes to their homes. If you’re an Xfinity customer wondering about the cost of an additional Xfinity box, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and frequently asked questions regarding the cost of a second Xfinity box.

Cost of a Second Xfinity Box

If you’re an Xfinity customer and want to add an extra cable box to your home, you may be wondering about the associated costs. The price of an additional Xfinity box varies depending on the type of box you choose. Xfinity offers different types of cable boxes, including HD boxes, DVR boxes, and X1 boxes.

HD Boxes

An HD box is a standard cable box that allows you to watch high-definition channels. The cost of an additional HD box from Xfinity is typically around $5 to $10 per month, depending on your location and current promotions.

DVR Boxes

A DVR box, also known as a digital video recorder, not only allows you to watch high-definition channels but also enables you to record and store your favorite shows. The cost of an additional DVR box from Xfinity is usually higher than that of an HD box, ranging from $10 to $20 per month.

X1 Boxes

X1 boxes are the most advanced cable boxes offered Xfinity. They provide access to a wide range of features, including voice control, on-demand content, and advanced search options. The cost of an additional X1 box is generally higher than that of an HD or DVR box, typically ranging from $15 to $25 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I use my own cable box with Xfinity?

A: Yes, Xfinity allows customers to use their own compatible cable boxes. However, it’s important to check with Xfinity to ensure compatibility and functionality.

Q: Are there any installation fees for an additional Xfinity box?

A: Xfinity may charge an installation fee for each additional box, depending on the type of box and your specific service plan. It’s best to contact Xfinity directly for accurate information regarding installation fees.

Q: Can I negotiate the price of an additional Xfinity box?

A: While Xfinity’s pricing is generally fixed, it’s worth contacting their customer service to inquire about any available promotions or discounts that may help reduce the cost of an additional box.

Conclusion

Adding an extra Xfinity box to your home can enhance your entertainment experience allowing you to enjoy cable TV on multiple televisions. The cost of a second Xfinity box varies depending on the type of box you choose, with HD boxes being the most affordable and X1 boxes being the most advanced and expensive. Remember to check with Xfinity for the most accurate pricing information and any available promotions or discounts.