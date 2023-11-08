How much does a cougar tail at BYU cost?

Provo, Utah – As the Brigham Young University (BYU) football season kicks off, fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling games and the chance to cheer on their beloved Cougars. One tradition that has become synonymous with BYU football is the iconic “cougar tail” – a delicious treat enjoyed fans during the games. But just how much does a cougar tail at BYU cost?

What is a cougar tail?

A cougar tail is a delectable pastry shaped like the tail of a cougar, the university’s mascot. It is a flaky, cinnamon-sugar coated treat that has become a fan favorite at BYU football games. The pastry is often enjoyed alongside a refreshing beverage, making it the perfect game day snack.

How much does it cost?

The cost of a cougar tail at BYU varies depending on where you purchase it. At the official concession stands within the stadium, a cougar tail typically costs around $5. However, prices may differ slightly at different locations or during special events. It’s always a good idea to check with the vendor for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Where can you buy a cougar tail?

Cougar tails can be purchased at various locations within the BYU football stadium. Concession stands throughout the venue offer this tasty treat, ensuring that fans can easily satisfy their cravings during the game. Additionally, some local bakeries and food trucks in Provo may also offer their own versions of the cougar tail.

Are there any alternatives?

If you’re unable to attend a BYU football game or simply want to enjoy a cougar tail outside of the stadium, there are alternative options available. Some local bakeries in Provo offer similar pastries inspired the cougar tail, allowing fans to indulge in this delicious treat at their convenience.

So, whether you’re a die-hard BYU fan or simply looking to experience a unique culinary delight, be sure to grab a cougar tail at the next game. With its mouthwatering taste and affordable price, it’s no wonder this treat has become a beloved tradition among BYU football enthusiasts.