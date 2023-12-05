How Much Does a Cast Member of Hamilton Make?

Introduction

Hamilton, the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, has taken the world storm since its debut in 2015. With its innovative storytelling and diverse cast, the show has become a cultural phenomenon. As fans flock to see the production, many wonder about the financial rewards for the talented individuals who bring the characters to life on stage. In this article, we explore the salaries of cast members in Hamilton and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Hamilton?

Hamilton is a musical written Lin-Manuel Miranda that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. The show blends hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Broadway styles to create a unique and captivating experience for audiences.

How Much Do Cast Members Make?

The salaries of cast members in Hamilton can vary depending on factors such as experience, role, and contract negotiations. However, it is estimated that the average salary for a principal cast member ranges from $1,900 to $2,500 per week. This figure does not include additional income from royalties, merchandise sales, or other sources.

FAQ

Q: Do ensemble members make the same amount as principal cast members?

A: Ensemble members, who play multiple roles and provide background support, generally earn a lower salary than principal cast members. The exact amount can vary, but it is typically around 75-80% of the principal cast’s salary.

Q: Do cast members receive any additional benefits?

A: Yes, cast members in Hamilton often receive health insurance, retirement plans, and other benefits as part of their employment package. These benefits can vary depending on the specific contract and the actor’s union affiliation.

Q: Do cast members receive royalties?

A: Yes, cast members in Hamilton are entitled to receive royalties based on the show’s ticket sales and other revenue streams. The exact amount of royalties can vary depending on the actor’s contract and their role in the production.

Conclusion

While the salaries of cast members in Hamilton can be substantial, it is important to remember that the theater industry is highly competitive, and not all actors have the opportunity to perform in such a successful production. The financial rewards for cast members reflect their talent, hard work, and dedication to their craft. As Hamilton continues to captivate audiences around the world, the cast members’ salaries serve as a testament to the show’s immense popularity and success.