How much does a blue check cost on Instagram?

In the world of social media, the coveted blue checkmark on Instagram has become a symbol of status and influence. It signifies that an account is verified and authentic, distinguishing it from the countless impersonators and fake profiles that populate the platform. But how much does it actually cost to obtain that elusive blue checkmark?

What is a blue checkmark?

A blue checkmark, also known as a verification badge, is a small blue icon that appears next to an Instagram account’s name. It indicates that the account has been verified Instagram as authentic and belongs to a public figure, celebrity, or notable brand.

How can one get a blue checkmark?

In the past, Instagram’s verification process was shrouded in mystery, with the platform handpicking accounts to receive the coveted blue checkmark. However, in 2018, Instagram introduced a new feature that allows users to request verification directly through the app. To be eligible, an account must meet certain criteria, including being authentic, unique, complete, and notable.

Is there a cost associated with getting verified?

Contrary to popular belief, there is no direct cost associated with obtaining a blue checkmark on Instagram. The verification process itself is free. However, some individuals and companies have resorted to hiring third-party services that claim to have connections with Instagram’s verification team. These services often charge a hefty fee to assist in the verification process, but their legitimacy and success rate remain questionable.

Are third-party verification services reliable?

While some third-party verification services may promise to help you get verified on Instagram, it is important to approach them with caution. Instagram has repeatedly stated that it does not endorse or work with any third-party services for verification purposes. Engaging with such services may not only be a waste of money but also put your account at risk of being suspended or banned.

In conclusion, the blue checkmark on Instagram is a symbol of authenticity and prestige. While there is no direct cost associated with obtaining verification, it is crucial to follow Instagram’s guidelines and avoid falling for scams that claim to offer guaranteed verification for a price. Remember, building a genuine and notable presence on the platform is the key to increasing your chances of being verified.