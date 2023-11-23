How much does a 5-star general make?

In the realm of military ranks, the title of 5-star general is the highest honor one can achieve. These esteemed individuals have dedicated their lives to serving their country and leading troops with unparalleled expertise. But have you ever wondered how much a 5-star general earns? Let’s delve into the financial aspects of this prestigious position.

Firstly, it’s important to understand that the rank of 5-star general is an honorary title and is not currently active in the United States military. The last person to hold this rank was General Omar Bradley, who served during World War II. However, it’s still worth exploring the compensation that generals receive, as it provides insight into the financial rewards of high-ranking military positions.

Generals in the United States military are compensated based on their pay grade, which is determined their years of service and level of responsibility. The highest pay grade for a general is O-10, which is equivalent to a four-star general. As of 2021, the base pay for an O-10 general with over 20 years of service is $16,441.80 per month. This amounts to an annual salary of approximately $197,300.

It’s important to note that this base pay does not include additional benefits and allowances that generals may receive. These can include housing allowances, medical benefits, retirement plans, and other perks that come with high-ranking positions. The total compensation package for a general can vary depending on factors such as location, years of service, and specific assignments.

FAQ:

Q: What does the term “5-star general” mean?

A: The term “5-star general” refers to the highest rank in the United States military. It is an honorary title bestowed upon exceptional military leaders who have made significant contributions to their country.

Q: Is the rank of 5-star general currently active?

A: No, the rank of 5-star general is not currently active in the United States military. The last person to hold this rank was General Omar Bradley during World War II.

Q: How much does a 5-star general earn?

A: While the rank of 5-star general is not currently active, the highest pay grade for a general in the United States military is O-10, which is equivalent to a four-star general. As of 2021, the base pay for an O-10 general with over 20 years of service is $16,441.80 per month, or approximately $197,300 per year.

Q: Do generals receive additional benefits?

A: Yes, generals may receive additional benefits and allowances such as housing allowances, medical benefits, retirement plans, and other perks that come with high-ranking positions. The total compensation package for a general can vary depending on various factors.