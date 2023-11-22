How much does a 5-star admiral make?

In the world of military ranks, the title of 5-star admiral is an esteemed position held only a select few. These individuals have reached the pinnacle of their careers, demonstrating exceptional leadership and expertise in their respective naval forces. But what exactly does it mean to be a 5-star admiral, and how much do they earn?

A 5-star admiral, also known as a Fleet Admiral, is the highest rank in the United States Navy. This rank is typically reserved for wartime use and is only awarded during times of extreme national crisis. Currently, there are no active 5-star admirals in the U.S. Navy, as the last individual to hold this rank was Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz during World War II.

When it comes to the salary of a 5-star admiral, it is important to note that their compensation is determined their base pay, allowances, and additional benefits. Base pay for a 5-star admiral is equivalent to that of a General of the Army or General of the Air Force, which is the highest rank in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, respectively. As of 2021, the base pay for these positions is $16,441.80 per month.

In addition to their base pay, 5-star admirals are entitled to various allowances and benefits, including housing allowances, medical benefits, and retirement benefits. These additional perks ensure that these high-ranking officers are well taken care of throughout their military careers and into retirement.

FAQ:

Q: How many 5-star admirals are there currently?

A: Currently, there are no active 5-star admirals in the U.S. Navy.

Q: How does the salary of a 5-star admiral compare to other military ranks?

A: The base pay for a 5-star admiral is equivalent to that of a General of the Army or General of the Air Force, which is the highest rank in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, respectively.

Q: Are there any additional benefits for 5-star admirals?

A: Yes, 5-star admirals are entitled to various allowances and benefits, including housing allowances, medical benefits, and retirement benefits.

In conclusion, while the position of a 5-star admiral is a prestigious one, there are currently no active individuals holding this rank in the U.S. Navy. However, when it comes to their salary, 5-star admirals receive a base pay equivalent to the highest ranks in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, along with additional allowances and benefits.