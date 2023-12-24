How much does 12 months of NBA League Pass cost?

How Much Does a Full Year of NBA League Pass Cost?

For basketball enthusiasts and die-hard NBA fans, the NBA League Pass is a gateway to a world of non-stop hoops action. With the ability to stream live games, catch up on missed matches, and access an extensive archive of classic matchups, the League Pass offers an unparalleled viewing experience. However, the burning question on many fans’ minds is: how much does a full year of NBA League Pass actually cost?

Breaking Down the Pricing

The cost of an annual subscription to NBA League Pass varies depending on the package you choose. As of the 2021-2022 season, there are three main options available:

All Teams: This package allows you to watch every single game from all 30 NBA teams throughout the regular season and playoffs. The price for a full year of access to all teams is $199.99. Single Team: If you’re primarily interested in following a specific team, this package grants you access to all of their games, including the playoffs. The Single Team package costs $119.99 for the entire season. League Pass Premium: This premium package combines the benefits of both the All Teams and Single Team options. For $249.99 per year, you can enjoy every game from all teams, plus additional features such as in-arena streams and enhanced viewing options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I pay for NBA League Pass on a monthly basis?

A: Yes, the NBA League Pass also offers monthly subscriptions. However, the annual packages provide better value for money, as they offer significant savings compared to the monthly rates.

Q: Are there any blackout restrictions?

A: Yes, blackout restrictions apply to NBA League Pass. Local and nationally televised games are subject to blackout, meaning you won’t be able to watch them live. However, these games will become available for streaming approximately three hours after their conclusion.

Q: Can I share my NBA League Pass account with others?

A: No, sharing your NBA League Pass account is strictly prohibited. The service is intended for personal use only, and account sharing may result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.

So, whether you’re a devoted fan of a specific team or simply can’t get enough of the NBA’s thrilling action, the NBA League Pass offers a range of options to suit your viewing preferences. With its extensive coverage and convenient streaming capabilities, the League Pass is a must-have for any basketball aficionado.