How much do you get charged for keeping a Redbox movie?

How Much Does It Cost to Keep a Redbox Movie?

Redbox has become a popular choice for movie rentals, offering a convenient and affordable way to enjoy the latest releases. However, many users are often left wondering about the charges incurred if they decide to keep a Redbox movie for longer than expected. In this article, we will delve into the details of Redbox rental fees and shed light on frequently asked questions.

How does Redbox work?

For those unfamiliar with Redbox, it is a self-service kiosk system that allows users to rent movies and video games. These bright red kiosks can be found in various locations, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Customers can browse the available titles, make their selection, and rent the movie or game for a specified period.

What are the rental fees?

Redbox charges a nightly rental fee for movies and video games. As of the time of writing, the standard rental fee for a DVD is $1.75 per night, while Blu-ray discs cost $2 per night. Video game rentals are priced at $3 per night. These fees may vary slightly depending on your location.

What happens if you keep a Redbox movie longer than expected?

If you fail to return a rented movie or game 9:00 PM local time the day after it was due, you will be charged for an additional night. This process will continue until you reach the maximum rental period, which is typically 25 days for movies and 30 days for games. After the maximum rental period, you will be charged the maximum charge for that item, and it will be considered yours to keep.

How much is the maximum charge?

The maximum charge for a DVD rental is $25 plus tax, while Blu-ray discs and video games have a maximum charge of $34.75 plus tax. It is important to note that these charges are in addition to the nightly rental fees already incurred.

Conclusion

While Redbox offers an affordable and convenient movie rental experience, it is crucial to be aware of the rental fees and potential charges for keeping a movie longer than expected. By returning your rentals promptly, you can avoid additional costs and enjoy a hassle-free movie night.