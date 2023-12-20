How much do the SNL actors get paid?

How Much Do SNL Actors Earn? Unveiling the Paychecks of the Beloved Cast

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a staple of American television for over four decades, entertaining audiences with its unique blend of sketch comedy, political satire, and celebrity guest appearances. As viewers, we often wonder how much these talented actors earn for their performances on the iconic late-night show. Let’s delve into the world of SNL salaries and shed light on the financial rewards that come with making us laugh.

What determines an SNL actor’s salary?

SNL actors’ salaries are determined various factors, including their experience, tenure on the show, and overall popularity. The cast is divided into three categories: repertory players, featured players, and guest stars. Repertory players are the core cast members, while featured players are newer additions. Guest stars, as the name suggests, make occasional appearances. Naturally, the more established and experienced actors tend to earn higher salaries.

How much do repertory players earn?

Repertory players, who are the backbone of SNL, typically earn a base salary ranging from $7,000 to $15,000 per episode. This amounts to an annual income of approximately $147,000 to $315,000. However, it’s important to note that these figures can vary depending on negotiations, contracts, and individual circumstances.

What about featured players and guest stars?

Featured players, who are often newer additions to the cast, earn a lower base salary compared to repertory players. Their earnings range from $5,000 to $7,000 per episode, totaling around $105,000 to $147,000 annually. Guest stars, on the other hand, negotiate their salaries on a case-by-case basis, depending on their star power and the length of their appearance.

Do SNL actors receive additional compensation?

Yes, SNL actors receive additional compensation for various reasons. For instance, if an actor’s sketch or character becomes a recurring hit, they may receive bonuses. Additionally, actors who contribute as writers or co-writers for sketches receive extra pay. These additional earnings can significantly boost an actor’s overall income.

In conclusion, while SNL actors may not earn the astronomical salaries of Hollywood A-listers, their paychecks are certainly nothing to scoff at. From the seasoned veterans to the up-and-coming talents, these actors bring us laughter and entertainment while reaping the financial rewards that come with their dedication and comedic prowess.