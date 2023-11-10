How much do Ryanair flight crew earn?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has been a popular choice for budget-conscious travelers. But have you ever wondered how much the flight crew, including pilots and cabin crew, earn? Let’s take a closer look at the earnings of Ryanair’s flight crew and some frequently asked questions.

How much do Ryanair pilots earn?

Ryanair pilots’ salaries vary depending on their experience and rank. According to the airline, newly qualified first officers can expect to earn around €60,000 per year. As they gain more experience and move up the ranks, their salaries can increase significantly. Captains, who are the most experienced pilots, can earn up to €200,000 per year.

How much do Ryanair cabin crew earn?

The earnings of Ryanair cabin crew members are also dependent on their experience and rank. New recruits typically start with a basic salary of around €20,000 per year. However, this can increase with additional payments for flight hours, sales commission, and other bonuses. With time and experience, cabin crew members can earn up to €40,000 per year.

What are the working conditions like?

Ryanair is known for its fast-paced and demanding working environment. Flight crew members often work irregular hours, including weekends and holidays. They may also have to deal with long shifts and tight turnaround times between flights. However, the airline claims to offer a competitive work-life balance and emphasizes the importance of safety and well-being.

What are the benefits of working for Ryanair?

In addition to their salaries, Ryanair flight crew members enjoy various benefits. These include discounted or free travel for themselves and their families, as well as access to company-sponsored healthcare and pension schemes. The airline also provides ongoing training and career development opportunities for its employees.

In conclusion, the earnings of Ryanair flight crew members, both pilots and cabin crew, vary depending on their experience and rank. While starting salaries may be relatively modest, they can increase significantly with time and additional payments. However, it’s important to consider the demanding nature of the job and the irregular working hours associated with it.