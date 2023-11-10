How much do Ryanair cabin attendants make?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its affordable fares and extensive network of destinations. But have you ever wondered how much their cabin attendants make? Let’s take a closer look at the salary structure and benefits offered to these essential members of the Ryanair team.

Salary Structure:

Ryanair cabin attendants, also known as flight attendants or air hostesses, receive a basic salary along with various additional payments. The basic salary is typically around €1,200 to €1,400 per month, depending on the country of employment. However, it’s important to note that this figure can vary based on factors such as experience and seniority.

Additional Payments:

In addition to the basic salary, Ryanair cabin attendants receive various additional payments. These include allowances for duty days, overnight stays, and sales commissions. Duty day allowances compensate cabin attendants for the time spent on duty, while overnight stay allowances cover expenses incurred during layovers. Sales commissions are provided based on the in-flight sales made the cabin attendants.

Benefits:

Ryanair offers its cabin attendants a range of benefits, including discounted travel on Ryanair flights for themselves and their immediate family members. This perk allows them to explore new destinations at a reduced cost. Additionally, cabin attendants receive comprehensive training, which equips them with the necessary skills to ensure passenger safety and comfort during flights.

FAQ:

Q: How long does it take to become a cabin attendant at Ryanair?

A: The training program for cabin attendants at Ryanair typically lasts around 6 weeks.

Q: Are there opportunities for career advancement?

A: Yes, Ryanair provides opportunities for career advancement, allowing cabin attendants to progress to more senior positions within the company.

Q: Do Ryanair cabin attendants receive health insurance?

A: Yes, Ryanair provides health insurance coverage for its cabin attendants.

In conclusion, Ryanair cabin attendants receive a basic salary, additional payments, and various benefits. While the basic salary may not be as high as some other airlines, the additional payments and benefits help to compensate for this. With opportunities for career advancement and discounted travel, being a cabin attendant at Ryanair can be an exciting and rewarding career choice.