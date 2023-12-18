Categories NewsHow much did Shannon get in her divorce? Post author By Tanya King Post date 18 December 2023 No Comments on How much did Shannon get in her divorce? Shannon’s Divorce Settlement Revealed: A Closer Look at the Financial Outcome ← Does the cast of vanderpump rules get paid? → Taylor Swift Sparks Engagement Rumors with Stunning Opal Ring Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment *Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.