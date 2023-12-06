How much did Salman Khan make for Pathan?

Salman Khan’s Paycheck for Pathan: A Whopping Sum Revealed!

In a recent development, the much-awaited action thriller film “Pathan” has been making headlines not only for its star-studded cast but also for the jaw-dropping paycheck received Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film, directed Siddharth Anand and produced Yash Raj Films, has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news regarding the film, and the revelation of Salman Khan’s remuneration has only added to the excitement.

According to industry insiders, Salman Khan has reportedly received a staggering sum of INR 100 crores (approximately USD 14 million) for his role in “Pathan.” This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, making it a highly anticipated project for fans of all three superstars.

FAQs:

Q: What is “Pathan”?

A: “Pathan” is an upcoming Bollywood action thriller film directed Siddharth Anand and produced Yash Raj Films. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan in prominent roles.

Q: Who is Salman Khan?

A: Salman Khan is one of the most popular and influential actors in the Indian film industry. He has starred in numerous blockbuster films and is known for his charismatic screen presence and larger-than-life persona.

Q: How much did Salman Khan earn for “Pathan”?

A: Salman Khan reportedly received a whopping sum of INR 100 crores (approximately USD 14 million) for his role in “Pathan,” making him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

Q: When is “Pathan” releasing?

A: The release date of “Pathan” has not been officially announced yet. However, it is expected to hit the theaters in 2022.

The news of Salman Khan’s massive paycheck for “Pathan” has left fans and industry insiders in awe. It showcases the immense popularity and demand for the actor, who continues to dominate the box office with his blockbuster films. With such a star-studded cast and a promising storyline, “Pathan” is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans can’t wait to witness the magic created these Bollywood icons on the silver screen.

In conclusion, Salman Khan’s remuneration for “Pathan” has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry. His massive paycheck not only reflects his star power but also highlights the significance of his role in the film. As fans eagerly await the release of “Pathan,” the anticipation and excitement surrounding the project continue to grow.