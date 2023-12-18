How much did Ryan Reynold pay for Wrexham?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Acquire Wrexham AFC: A New Era Begins

In a groundbreaking move, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have officially become the new owners of Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC). The duo, known for their successful careers in the entertainment industry, have purchased the Welsh football club for a reported sum of £2 million ($2.7 million). This acquisition marks a significant turning point for the historic club, as Reynolds and McElhenney bring their passion and vision to the world of football.

FAQ:

Who are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor, producer, and entrepreneur, best known for his roles in films such as “Deadpool” and “The Proposal.” Rob McElhenney is an American actor, writer, and producer, most famous for creating and starring in the hit sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

What is Wrexham AFC?

Wrexham AFC is a professional football club based in Wrexham, Wales. Founded in 1864, it is one of the oldest football clubs in the world. The team currently competes in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

Why did Reynolds and McElhenney buy Wrexham AFC?

Reynolds and McElhenney were drawn to the rich history and passionate fanbase of Wrexham AFC. They expressed their desire to invest in the club, both financially and emotionally, and to help it reach its full potential. Their acquisition aims to bring new opportunities and resources to the club, while also preserving its heritage.

What are their plans for the club?

Reynolds and McElhenney have outlined their commitment to involving the fans in decision-making processes and ensuring transparency throughout their ownership. They have expressed their ambition to improve the club’s infrastructure, invest in player development, and ultimately guide Wrexham AFC back to the Football League.

With the acquisition now complete, the focus shifts to the future of Wrexham AFC. The arrival of Reynolds and McElhenney injects a fresh wave of enthusiasm and optimism into the club, as they embark on this exciting new chapter. Football fans around the world eagerly await the unfolding of this Hollywood-inspired football fairytale.