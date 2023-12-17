How much did Michael B. Jordan make on Creed 3?

Michael B. Jordan’s Salary for Creed 3 Revealed: Here’s What He Earned

In the highly anticipated third installment of the Creed franchise, actor Michael B. Jordan once again steps into the ring as Adonis Creed. As fans eagerly await the release of Creed 3, many are curious about the financial aspects of the film, particularly how much Jordan earned for his role. Today, we bring you the exclusive details on Michael B. Jordan’s salary for Creed 3.

Breaking Down the Numbers

According to industry insiders, Michael B. Jordan negotiated a hefty paycheck for his involvement in Creed 3. The talented actor is said to have earned a staggering $15 million for his portrayal of Adonis Creed in the film. This substantial sum not only reflects Jordan’s star power but also highlights the success and popularity of the Creed franchise.

It’s worth noting that Jordan’s salary for Creed 3 is a significant increase compared to his earnings for the previous films in the series. For the first Creed movie, released in 2015, he reportedly received $1 million. His paycheck then jumped to $3 million for Creed II, released in 2018. Now, with Creed 3, Jordan has secured an impressive payday that solidifies his status as one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

What is Creed 3?

Creed 3 is the third installment in the popular Creed film series, which serves as a spin-off and continuation of the Rocky franchise. The movies follow the journey of Adonis Creed, the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, as he navigates his own boxing career.

Who is Michael B. Jordan?

Michael B. Jordan is an American actor known for his roles in films such as Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and the Creed series. He has garnered critical acclaim for his performances and has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

What does “paycheck” mean?

A paycheck refers to the amount of money an individual receives as payment for their work or services. It is typically issued an employer on a regular basis, such as weekly or monthly.

How much did Michael B. Jordan earn for the previous Creed films?

For the first Creed movie, Jordan earned $1 million, and his salary increased to $3 million for Creed II.

In conclusion, Michael B. Jordan’s salary for Creed 3 is an impressive $15 million, showcasing his rising star power and the success of the Creed franchise. As fans eagerly await the release of the film, they can rest assured that Jordan’s portrayal of Adonis Creed will be well worth the investment.