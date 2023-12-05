How much did Margot Robbie get paid for Barbie?

Breaking News: Margot Robbie’s Salary for Barbie Revealed!

In a recent development, the highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie has been making headlines once again. This time, the focus is on the talented actress Margot Robbie, who is set to portray the iconic doll on the big screen. Fans and industry insiders have been buzzing with curiosity about just how much Robbie will be earning for her role as Barbie. Today, we can finally reveal the details of her jaw-dropping salary.

Robbie’s Record-Breaking Paycheck

Sources close to the production have confirmed that Margot Robbie will be receiving a staggering $30 million for her portrayal of Barbie. This eye-watering sum not only reflects Robbie’s immense talent and star power but also highlights the studio’s confidence in the success of the upcoming film.

Robbie’s salary for Barbie is a significant milestone in Hollywood, as it places her among the highest-paid actresses in the industry. This impressive paycheck not only recognizes her exceptional acting abilities but also acknowledges her ability to draw audiences to theaters.

FAQ: All Your Burning Questions Answered

Q: What is a live-action movie?

A: A live-action movie refers to a film that features real actors and physical sets, as opposed to animation or computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Q: Who is Margot Robbie?

A: Margot Robbie is an Australian actress who rose to fame with her breakthrough role in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” She has since starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including “I, Tonya” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Q: When will the Barbie movie be released?

A: The release date for the Barbie movie has not yet been announced. However, production is underway, and fans can expect to see Margot Robbie bring the beloved doll to life in the near future.

As the excitement surrounding the Barbie movie continues to build, Margot Robbie’s impressive salary only adds to the anticipation. With her immense talent and the studio’s investment, it’s clear that this live-action adaptation is set to be a blockbuster success. Fans eagerly await the day they can witness Robbie’s portrayal of the iconic Barbie on the silver screen.