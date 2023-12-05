How much did Margot Robbie earn for Barbie?

Breaking News: Margot Robbie’s Salary for Barbie Revealed!

In a recent development, the highly anticipated news about Margot Robbie’s earnings for her upcoming role as Barbie has been unveiled. The Australian actress, known for her exceptional performances in movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Birds of Prey,” is set to portray the iconic doll in a live-action film. Fans and industry insiders have been eagerly speculating about the hefty paycheck Robbie would receive for taking on this iconic role.

Robbie’s Salary: A Whopping $10 Million!

According to reliable sources close to the production, Margot Robbie is set to earn a staggering $10 million for her portrayal of Barbie. This substantial sum not only reflects Robbie’s immense talent and star power but also highlights the significance of the project. The film, which aims to redefine the Barbie brand and empower young girls, has generated immense buzz and anticipation.

Robbie’s salary places her among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, showcasing her undeniable influence and demand in the industry. It is worth noting that Robbie is not only starring in the film but is also serving as a producer, further solidifying her involvement and commitment to the project.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

The release date for the Barbie movie has not been officially announced yet. However, production is underway, and fans can expect to see Margot Robbie bring the beloved doll to life in the near future.

2. Who else is involved in the production of the Barbie movie?

Aside from Margot Robbie’s starring role and production involvement, the film is being directed Greta Gerwig, known for her critically acclaimed work on “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” The screenplay is being penned Noah Baumbach, who has received accolades for his work on films like “Marriage Story” and “The Squid and the Whale.”

3. Will the Barbie movie be a live-action film?

Yes, the Barbie movie is set to be a live-action film, with Margot Robbie bringing the iconic doll to life on the big screen. The film aims to reimagine the Barbie brand and deliver a powerful message of empowerment and inclusivity.

As the excitement surrounding the Barbie movie continues to build, Margot Robbie’s impressive salary only adds to the anticipation. With her immense talent and dedication to the project, fans can expect a captivating performance that will redefine the iconic doll for a new generation.