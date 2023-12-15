How much did Jason Momoa get paid for Aquaman 2?

Jason Momoa’s Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed: What Fans Need to Know

Jason Momoa, the charismatic actor who brought the iconic superhero Aquaman to life on the big screen, has been making waves with his portrayal of the underwater hero. As fans eagerly await the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Aquaman 2, many are curious about how much Momoa will be earning for his reprisal of the role. Recent reports have shed light on the actor’s salary, leaving fans both surprised and impressed.

Breaking Down the Numbers

According to industry insiders, Jason Momoa is set to receive a staggering $14 million for his role in Aquaman 2. This figure includes his base salary as well as additional bonuses and backend deals. While this may seem like an astronomical sum to most, it is not uncommon for A-list actors to command such high paychecks for blockbuster films.

Momoa’s salary for Aquaman 2 is a significant increase from his earnings for the first installment of the franchise. In the original Aquaman film, released in 2018, the actor reportedly received a more modest $1.5 million. This substantial jump in pay reflects both the success of the first film and Momoa’s growing star power in Hollywood.

FAQ: All Your Burning Questions Answered

1. What is a backend deal?

A backend deal refers to an agreement between an actor and the film’s producers that entitles the actor to a percentage of the film’s profits. This means that in addition to their base salary, the actor will receive a portion of the revenue generated the movie.

2. How does Jason Momoa’s salary compare to other superhero actors?

While $14 million is undoubtedly a substantial sum, it is worth noting that other actors in the superhero genre have earned even higher paychecks. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. reportedly earned a jaw-dropping $75 million for his role in Avengers: Endgame.

3. When can we expect to see Aquaman 2 in theaters?

Aquaman 2 is currently in the pre-production stage, and filming is expected to begin in the near future. The film is slated for release on December 16, 2022, so fans will have to wait a little longer to see Momoa don the Aquaman suit once again.

As Jason Momoa prepares to dive back into the world of Aquaman, his impressive salary for the upcoming sequel is a testament to his talent and the immense popularity of the character. Fans can rest assured that Momoa’s portrayal of the underwater hero will be well worth the wait.