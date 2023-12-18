How much did it cost Heather and Terry Dubrow to build their house?

Heather and Terry Dubrow’s Lavish Mansion: A Peek into the Cost of Construction

In the world of reality television, the Dubrow family has become synonymous with luxury and opulence. Heather and Terry Dubrow, known for their appearances on the hit show “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” have captivated audiences with their extravagant lifestyle, including their stunning mansion. But just how much did it cost to build this lavish abode?

According to various reports and interviews, the Dubrows spent a staggering $20 million to construct their dream home. Situated in the exclusive community of Crystal Cove in Newport Beach, California, their mansion spans over 22,000 square feet and boasts breathtaking ocean views. The couple spared no expense when it came to creating their perfect living space, resulting in a residence that exudes elegance and sophistication.

The construction process of the Dubrow mansion was a labor of love that took several years to complete. The couple enlisted the expertise of renowned architect Richard Landry, who is known for his work on numerous celebrity homes. Landry’s architectural prowess is evident in the mansion’s grandeur and meticulous attention to detail.

FAQ:

Q: What features make the Dubrow mansion so expensive?

A: The Dubrow mansion is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including a movie theater, a gym, a spa, a wine cellar, and a stunning rooftop deck. The use of high-end materials, intricate custom finishes, and advanced technology throughout the house also contribute to its hefty price tag.

Q: How long did it take to build the Dubrow mansion?

A: The construction process spanned several years, with the Dubrows closely overseeing every aspect of the project. From the initial design phase to the final touches, the couple invested significant time and effort to ensure their vision was brought to life.

Q: Is the Dubrow mansion available for public viewing?

A: Unfortunately, the Dubrow mansion is not open to the public. However, glimpses of their luxurious home can be seen on their reality TV show and through occasional social media posts.

The Dubrow mansion stands as a testament to the couple’s unwavering commitment to creating a home that reflects their extravagant lifestyle. While the $20 million price tag may seem astronomical to most, for the Dubrows, it is a small price to pay for the ultimate expression of their success and taste.